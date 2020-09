A Lake District landscape, in colour

Rain, rain, more rain. Climbed a "mountain" in the wind, rain, and hail. A few nice photos snapped between the showers. Lots of landscapes with heavy cloud. The sky was hard to capture and do justice to--watching the rain closing in as a visible, shimmering haze eluded the camera.



A .jpeg sent from camera to my phone then uploaded with only a few tweaks.