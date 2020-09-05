Previous
Screen time and beer barrels by existentialdread
10 / 365

Screen time and beer barrels

Morning brunch in the city. Coffee, bagels, walk, beer. Had a lovely time and the puppy is exhausted. Took a few moments to document the day. Came home wearing a smile.

The background caught my eye while sitting in the pub. Had to wait for quite a while for someone to appear to fill in the scene. Exported as B&W .jpeg, and edited in Snapseed.
Existential Dread

@existentialdread
All taken with Fujifilm XF10. Trying to form new habits and shed the compulsion to process and develop so that I'm more present in the...
