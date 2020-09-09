Previous
Locked playground by existentialdread
14 / 365

Locked playground

Walking the dog and passed this playground, which I usually don't walk past. It, like most around here, is locked again--to prevent the spread of *the disease*. A bright sunny day, but the only thing that play ground was full of was litter. It felt very melancholy despite the warm sunny day.

XF10, .jpeg exported from camera with a few tweaks to try to settle the image. I was unable to find an angle that didn't have some bright blow out in the back, while also capturing the scene I wanted. In the end I settled on this one despite the harsh brightness in the back.
