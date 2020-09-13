Previous
Sunny door by existentialdread
18 / 365

Sunny door

A walk into town ran amok. Oops. This was one of many interesting snaps I caught.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Existential Dread

@existentialdread
All taken with Fujifilm XF10. Trying to form new habits and shed the compulsion to process and develop so that I'm more present in the...
4% complete

View this month

Photo Details

