A Daisy on the Banks of a Bypass by existentialdread
23 / 365

A Daisy on the Banks of a Bypass

This pretty little flower was growing beside the new bypass that runs around the city's wetlands. It's not a pretty road, but the wildflowers are lovely running alongside the river of traffic.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Existential Dread

@existentialdread
All taken with Fujifilm XF10. Trying to form new habits and shed the compulsion to process and develop so that I'm more present in the...
