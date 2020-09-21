Previous
A Spider's Web by existentialdread
26 / 365

A Spider's Web

Caught this catching the light on the morning walk. Was hard to catch but I'm not unhappy with it.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Existential Dread

@existentialdread
All taken with Fujifilm XF10. Trying to form new habits and shed the compulsion to process and develop so that I'm more present in the...
Ost_Ampelmännchen
Lovely capture!
September 21st, 2020  
