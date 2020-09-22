Previous
Next
What am I? by existentialdread
27 / 365

What am I?

Pottering with the camera around the house. Playing with objects and light. I liked this.

Upload as shot, a .jpeg straight from camera. I am really appreciating the .jpeg conversion.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Existential Dread

@existentialdread
All taken with Fujifilm XF10. Trying to form new habits and shed the compulsion to process and develop so that I'm more present in the...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise