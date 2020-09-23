Previous
Next
Fond Memories by existentialdread
28 / 365

Fond Memories

It's been raining all day. It's nice to be in the house, as opposed to the tent, but being dry also makes thinking about rainy days in the tent seem cosier and more pleasant.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Existential Dread

@existentialdread
All taken with Fujifilm XF10. Trying to form new habits and shed the compulsion to process and develop so that I'm more present in the...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise