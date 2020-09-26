Previous
Night Walk by existentialdread
31 / 365

Night Walk

It's darker earlier now. And colder. I suppose that means more night shots. I always love how they look on black and white. Maybe it's because thats how our eyes see in the dark?
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Existential Dread

@existentialdread
All taken with Fujifilm XF10. Trying to form new habits and shed the compulsion to process and develop so that I'm more present in the...
8% complete

Photo Details

