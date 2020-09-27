Previous
Falling Light by existentialdread
32 / 365

Falling Light

The house is getting colder, and darker. It sounds bleak, but I quite like the way it changes with the seasons.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Existential Dread

@existentialdread
All taken with Fujifilm XF10. Trying to form new habits and shed the compulsion to process and develop so that I'm more present in the...
