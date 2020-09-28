Sign up
Previous
Next
33 / 365
Beneath Green
It was a bright, warm morning. I paused for a moment while the dog was sniffing to appreciate the sun falling though leaves. I'm sure soon enough all these will have been shed in the change of autumn. I feel there's a metaphor in there somewhere...
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
0
0
Existential Dread
@existentialdread
All taken with Fujifilm XF10. Trying to form new habits and shed the compulsion to process and develop so that I'm more present in the...
34
photos
7
followers
8
following
9% complete
View this month »
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
XF10
Taken
29th September 2020 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
leaves
,
shade
,
dapple
