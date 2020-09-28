Previous
Beneath Green by existentialdread
33 / 365

Beneath Green

It was a bright, warm morning. I paused for a moment while the dog was sniffing to appreciate the sun falling though leaves. I'm sure soon enough all these will have been shed in the change of autumn. I feel there's a metaphor in there somewhere...
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Existential Dread

@existentialdread
All taken with Fujifilm XF10. Trying to form new habits and shed the compulsion to process and develop so that I'm more present in the...
