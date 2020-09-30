A Roof View

It's been wet today, and I've been busy. The walk with the dog was functional, and not inspiring. Talking a moment to appreciate the view from our attic windows I decided to finally play with the full manual mode on the XF10 to try to capture some trails from the evening traffic set against the view of the city. This one was my favourite, despite being one more the shakier images. The view might not be beautiful or picturesque, but it is authentically my view, of the city I live in, and I quite like how utterly normal and functional it is. I think I'm becoming quite drawn to simple, functional, almost documentational images of my ordinary life.