Bloom in the Gutter

Walking the dog around one of our less frequented routes in the morning rain I snapped a few interesting photos, but I liked this one most. There is a garden, nearby where I noticed this, full of flowers--it seems a seed travelled and germinated in the gutter along a busy road. I'm sure soon it will die, swept up, crushed, or in a coming frost, but for now it battles on, a single flower amidst the filth.



Processed to be particularly bold and dramatic. Maybe too much? But I liked the final image.