Lines
The park was empty this morning. These steps, crumbling and broken, stood out. It rained for the rest of the day so I didn't get to take many other photos.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Existential Dread
@existentialdread
Mostly taken with Fujifilm XF10. Trying to form new habits and shed the compulsion to process and develop so that I'm more present in the...
Tags
black and white
,
lines
,
abstract
,
empty
,
steps
,
minimal
,
stark
