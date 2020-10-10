Previous
Lines by existentialdread
45 / 365

Lines

The park was empty this morning. These steps, crumbling and broken, stood out. It rained for the rest of the day so I didn't get to take many other photos.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Existential Dread

@existentialdread
Mostly taken with Fujifilm XF10. Trying to form new habits and shed the compulsion to process and develop so that I'm more present in the...
12% complete

Photo Details

