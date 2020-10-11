Previous
Shades of Tree by existentialdread
46 / 365

Shades of Tree

I snapped this on my morning walk. The colour look almost unreal to me. It just needs a single solitary cloud or a bird to complete the image, but alas...
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Existential Dread

@existentialdread
Mostly taken with Fujifilm XF10. Trying to form new habits and shed the compulsion to process and develop so that I'm more present in the...
