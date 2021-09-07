Previous
Next
Anthony Beevor’s lecture on Stalingrad at Conway Hall, London. by exonian
2 / 365

Anthony Beevor’s lecture on Stalingrad at Conway Hall, London.

Enjoyed the lecture with a friend, even though I was late for it and had to sit in the Gods.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Eleonora Suhoviy

@exonian
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise