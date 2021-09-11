Previous
Oxford tour and lunch with mum. by exonian
Oxford tour and lunch with mum.

Mum joined a group tour of Oxford city open day with Nina, an erudite guide and an old friend. Afterwards we had a lobster and Cornish sole lunch at No. 1 Ship Street, delicious!
Eleonora Suhoviy

@exonian
