Lights and Shadows on the Road Ahead by expansivegraces
2 / 365

Lights and Shadows on the Road Ahead

This appeared on the horizon during a walk and while it is not original nor particularly beautiful, I was and am drawn to the arc of light and shadows, reminding me of all that lies ahead, and reminding me how good it is to walk.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Grace Kane

