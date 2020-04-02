Previous
Quiet Moments by exposure4u
Quiet Moments



I am staring to get spring fever, lol. Taken near Crested Butte last summer at sunset. The foreground of the wildflowers, leading a path into the river, and the distant grace of the mountains in the background, pre-visualized something I would love to just sit and enjoy again after this pandemic is over. Serenity of nature is what brings such peace to my soul. No matter what stress I am going through or the anxiety of everyday life...it's the simple peace of nature that speaks to me. I pray for all of you and your families during this global hardship. May we all take time to appreciate the simple things in life!
Wendy

Carole G ace
This is beautiful. I hope we all get to photograph vista's like this in the not too distant future. We're heading into winter, so making the most of being able to be outside in the sun
April 3rd, 2020  
