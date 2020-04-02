Quiet Moments





I am staring to get spring fever, lol. Taken near Crested Butte last summer at sunset. The foreground of the wildflowers, leading a path into the river, and the distant grace of the mountains in the background, pre-visualized something I would love to just sit and enjoy again after this pandemic is over. Serenity of nature is what brings such peace to my soul. No matter what stress I am going through or the anxiety of everyday life...it's the simple peace of nature that speaks to me. I pray for all of you and your families during this global hardship. May we all take time to appreciate the simple things in life!

