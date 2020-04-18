Previous
Into the Shadows by exposure4u
Photo 1373

Into the Shadows

Taken at Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado. I loved the contrasts between the shadow and the light. This image seemed best suited for black and white. The curves flowing through the scene was what inspired this image.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Wendy

@exposure4u
This site has been a great inspiration to me over the past few years and continues to challenge me to grow. I love getting...
