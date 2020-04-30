Previous
Layers of Light by exposure4u
Layers of Light


It's times like this one that I'm torn between shooting and just sitting back and enjoying the light dancing and changing before me. I try to appreciate the moment in the moment while I'm working the scene and creating my art. Sometimes, it's not until I start editing my work that I truly can appreciate what I captured or witnessed. I feel the same way about life sometimes. We go through the motions and time seems to pass by so quickly. As I look back a photos of my kids and life...I realize more and more it's time to step back and appreciate each moment as it happens. Live in the moment so to speak. Not in the past or worrying over the future...but to really just live in the now. May you all be blessed as society has slowed down. Take in those blessings before you and stop to smell the roses.
Diane Owens ace
Beautiful photo and thoughts. Fav.
May 1st, 2020  
