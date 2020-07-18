Wild and Free



Taken recently in American Basin near Lake City, Colorado. Always such an amazing adventure and a feeling of being wild and free often comes to mind. It's rugged terrain, jagged mountain range, and wildflowers are truly magnificent and one of my favorite 4-wheel drive destinations.

It has become increasingly popular over the years and apparently there have been some destructive behavior (not when I was there, it was pretty quiet). People are driving off the dirt road and onto the fragile terrain of wildflowers leaving track marks and destroying flowers that will take some time for reclamation to heal the land.

Please respect the gift of our mountains and nature leaving it with no trace behind and better than you found it. We need to be great stewards of this beautiful landscape so the generations ahead can enjoy and witness such grandness.

