Photo 1383
Garden of the Gods Supercell
It was an amazing scene over Garden of the Gods in Colorado a couple days ago! What a sight to witness this very rare supercell as it moved into Colorado Springs!
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Wendy
@exposure4u
This site has been a great inspiration to me over the past few years and continues to challenge me to grow. I love getting...
Tags
colorado
,
colorado springs
,
garden of the gods
,
supercell
Milanie
ace
That is one awesome sight - especially on black!
August 9th, 2020
