Previous
Next
Coastal Radiance by exposure4u
Photo 1397

Coastal Radiance

Taken along the coast of California near Big Sur. The waves were enormous, crashing against the rocky coast creating a mystical atmosphere as the sun was setting. Such a wonderful joy to sit and watch as each wave created it's own distinct impact against the rocky coast. The anticipation of the next series of grand waves kept me mesmerized watching as the night closed in around the sea. I can hear the crash of the waves now and the spray of the ocean mist filling the air shaping my memories and forever grateful to experience such peaceful beauty.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Wendy

@exposure4u
This site has been a great inspiration to me over the past few years and continues to challenge me to grow. I love getting...
382% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
I looove that area! Can’t get there due to the washed out highway now, sadly. This is glorious!
February 5th, 2021  
Anja
Gorgeous
February 5th, 2021  
ajisaac
Wow - this is awesome! Fav.
February 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise