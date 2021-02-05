Coastal Radiance

Taken along the coast of California near Big Sur. The waves were enormous, crashing against the rocky coast creating a mystical atmosphere as the sun was setting. Such a wonderful joy to sit and watch as each wave created it's own distinct impact against the rocky coast. The anticipation of the next series of grand waves kept me mesmerized watching as the night closed in around the sea. I can hear the crash of the waves now and the spray of the ocean mist filling the air shaping my memories and forever grateful to experience such peaceful beauty.