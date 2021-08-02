Previous
Unwinding in Nature by exposure4u
Unwinding in Nature


It feels good to be creating again after some time away from my art. This was a panoramic taken up in American Basin, one of my favorite places to explore. I spent a couple days camping in this area, mostly taking in the beautiful scenery and having time to breathe. It was definitely good for the soul and a much needed hiatus from some stresses this past year. I feel like a slow awakening has begun for my life, as I am sure many have experienced following the difficulties of COVID. May this scene be a peaceful reminder to take time to enjoy nature and how it can recharge your soul!
2nd August 2021

Wendy

@exposure4u
Dixie Goode ace
Glorious.
August 3rd, 2021  
Taffy ace
Wow, Wendy. This is quite an amazing landscape, from flowers to formations. Stunning to see and the river draws me into the depth of the scene. Instant fav.
August 3rd, 2021  
