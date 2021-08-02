Unwinding in Nature



It feels good to be creating again after some time away from my art. This was a panoramic taken up in American Basin, one of my favorite places to explore. I spent a couple days camping in this area, mostly taking in the beautiful scenery and having time to breathe. It was definitely good for the soul and a much needed hiatus from some stresses this past year. I feel like a slow awakening has begun for my life, as I am sure many have experienced following the difficulties of COVID. May this scene be a peaceful reminder to take time to enjoy nature and how it can recharge your soul!