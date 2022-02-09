Postpone Your Dreams No Longer



This coastal sunset in Costa Rica had such a lasting glow...casting light on the water below and bathing the hillside with light. Such a peaceful moment to witness. The interesting thing about this location was that we had scouted out this spot earlier in the day and not a soul was around. Come sunset, however, we went back to this location and the locals were coming out with their friends and families to share in the sunset. We witnessed this not just on the coast, but also in the mountainous regions at sunset as well. It didn't matter if it was a weekend or weekday, the locals just seemed to appreciate this glorious gift of light in their country! It brought me much joy to see this and witness the beauty myself!