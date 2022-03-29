Previous
"Seeking Solace in the Mountains" by exposure4u
"Seeking Solace in the Mountains"


Taken just a couple weeks ago while on a quick trip to Estes Park for a special birthday celebration! Such a wonderful time away and was grateful for this amazing sunset at one of my favorite locations! Not the typical angle shot at this site, but the clouds were just insane to the east! This is Chapel on the Rock at Camp St. Malo in Allenspark, Colorado. This is a functioning Catholic chapel which was completed in 1936. It is now a historic site. Such an amazing structure to photograph, especially in the winter!
