Alpine Therapy





"If you carry joy in your heart, you can heal any moment." ~Carlos Santana



It's always such a time of peace and tranquility when I am in the mountains of Colorado and experience moments like these. I love to breathe in the mountain air and feel the cool breeze across my face all while witnessing the changing light before me. This particular morning the fog and clouds kept gracing the peaks with soft waves as the light played on the tips of the peaks and lit up the sky. No matter the ups and downs of life you may be experiencing, I hope you take time to experience the healing power of nature!

