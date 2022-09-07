Previous
Alpine Therapy by exposure4u
Alpine Therapy



"If you carry joy in your heart, you can heal any moment." ~Carlos Santana

It's always such a time of peace and tranquility when I am in the mountains of Colorado and experience moments like these. I love to breathe in the mountain air and feel the cool breeze across my face all while witnessing the changing light before me. This particular morning the fog and clouds kept gracing the peaks with soft waves as the light played on the tips of the peaks and lit up the sky. No matter the ups and downs of life you may be experiencing, I hope you take time to experience the healing power of nature!
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Wendy

@exposure4u
Diane ace
Beautiful!
September 8th, 2022  
