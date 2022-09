A Treasure of Discovery



Since moving to Colorado when I was 11 years old, it's been a treasure of discovery and exploring places I never dreamed I would witness. I feel in my many years in Colorado and traveling to different areas, I've only scratched the surface of the beauty I've tried to capture here. The light kept changing before sunrise to this mid-morning shot with the amazing clouds and shadows cast on the lake below. I hope to get to editing more shots from my summer wildflower travels soon!