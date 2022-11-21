Canyon of Dreams



Going through some fall photo archives and have been wanting to edit this photo taken on my hike to The Subway in Zion National Park. This is Archangel Falls and I could have spent hours photographing this area! Such a beautiful scene especially during fall color! Leaving from the parking lot before sunrise, allowed me the time to get to this spot before the direct sunlight hit the falls, but still had the glow of light on the canyon walls. Can't wait to do this hike again and get more compositions!