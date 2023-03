Glorious Winter Peaks





Here's a recent panoramic I produced on a weekend trip to Rocky Mountain National Park. I have been fortunate over the past few months to take some short trips around Colorado and still have lots to edit, lol. I wanted to post this pano of the amazing snow covered peaks in RMNP. The wind was relentless the day we headed into the park, but created some beautiful snow blowing off the peaks against that Colorado blue sky! Sure hope you enjoy!