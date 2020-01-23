Previous
On the rack. by eyetakepics
On the rack.

My get pushed partner, Kali, challenged me to explore the edges of my photo. My challenge was to put my subject at either edge of the frame, to see how it changes the look of the photo. This is what I captured while at the beach.
Brent C.

@eyetakepics
I'm an aspiring photographer from America's Finest City, San Diego, CA. I've had a passion for photography for many years. I love shooting landscape photography...
Brent C.
@kali66
January 24th, 2020  
