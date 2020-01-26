Sign up
Cabrillo Bridge Light Trails
A view of the San Diego skyline at night.
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Brent C.
ace
@eyetakepics
I'm an aspiring photographer from America's Finest City, San Diego, CA. I've had a passion for photography for many years. I love shooting landscape photography...
Tags
night
,
lights
,
freeway
,
skyline
,
light-trails
