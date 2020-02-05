Previous
Light at the end of the tunnel by eyetakepics
This tunnel is on a trail that I frequently hike. It always intrigues me to look through and see the light at the end.
I'm an aspiring photographer from America's Finest City, San Diego, CA. I've had a passion for photography for many years. I love shooting landscape photography...
