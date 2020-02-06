Previous
Who needs a bun? by eyetakepics
72 / 365

Who needs a bun?

I took my wife out for her favorite birthday lunch. The bacon cheeseburger salad with bacon ranch dressing, at Black Bear Diner.
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Brent Collins

@eyetakepics
I'm an aspiring photographer from America's Finest City, San Diego, CA. I've had a passion for photography for many years. I love shooting landscape photography...
