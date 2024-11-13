Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
61 / 365
Day 61: Clouds
Thought a lot about a lot today
Oh no, I'm in *that* part of puberty! I don't wanna analysis things to much and become a theatre kid and cry to MCR songs in the shower! nooooooooooo-
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
K. P. Kanana
@fa1ry_du5t
Hi I began this project on my 15th Birthday (hence the name "15 and beyond") I've been taking a selfie everyday since 2022 but wanted to make...
61
photos
2
followers
11
following
16% complete
View this month »
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
2
Album
15 and beyond
Camera
%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%ÿÛ
Taken
13th November 2024 5:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
K. P. Kanana
If you can't tell, I'm joking
November 13th, 2024
K. P. Kanana
Plus I'm already a theatre kid
November 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close