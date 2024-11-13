Previous
Day 61: Clouds by fa1ry_du5t
Day 61: Clouds

Thought a lot about a lot today

Oh no, I'm in *that* part of puberty! I don't wanna analysis things to much and become a theatre kid and cry to MCR songs in the shower! nooooooooooo-
K. P. Kanana

If you can't tell, I'm joking
November 13th, 2024  
Plus I'm already a theatre kid
November 13th, 2024  
