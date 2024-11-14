Previous
Day 62: Almost a selfie by fa1ry_du5t
62 / 365

Day 62: Almost a selfie

3 milestones today

Today is:
2 months of "15 and beyond"
700 days of daily selfies
Month 98 of months selfies

Also camera reveal I guess
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

K. P. Kanana

@fa1ry_du5t
Hi I began this project on my 15th Birthday (hence the name "15 and beyond") I've been taking a selfie everyday since 2022 but wanted to make...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise