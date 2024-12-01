Previous
Day 79: Midnight youtube by fa1ry_du5t
79 / 365

Day 79: Midnight youtube

Video is about people using AI in art competitions (visual art, written art, photography and music video contests). 10/10 video, very upsetting topic tho cuz what's the point of art if the computer is making it!?
1st December 2024

@fa1ry_du5t
Hi Just a teen with a camera from South Africa I began this project on my 15th Birthday (hence the name "15 and beyond")
