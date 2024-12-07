Previous
Day 85: Uke baby by fa1ry_du5t
86 / 365

Day 85: Uke baby

he playin
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Charlie takes pho...

@fa1ry_du5t
Hi Just a teen with a camera from South Africa I began this project on my 15th Birthday (hence the name "15 and beyond") I've been taking a...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jackie Snider
Never too young for music!
December 23rd, 2024  
