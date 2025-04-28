Previous
Day 227: 5000 days without Tally Hall
Day 227: 5000 days without Tally Hall

Tally Hall is my favourite band and this photo was taking to commemorate 5000 days since their hiatus began on Aug 21st 2011. The members have teased several returns since october of 2024 but we'll see what happens
@fa1ry_du5t
Just a teen with a camera from South Africa I began this project on my 15th Birthday (hence the name "15 and beyond")
70% complete

