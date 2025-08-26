Previous
Little Big Planet 3 by fa1ry_du5t
Photo 347

Little Big Planet 3

Found the disc after 3 years
Love this game to death
So sad the servers shut down last year
26th August 2025

Charlie takes pho...

@fa1ry_du5t
Hi Just a teen with a camera from South Africa I began this project on my 15th Birthday (hence the name "15 and beyond")
100% complete

