Hair by fa1ry_du5t
Photo 351

Hair

Shaved arms to see how long it takes to grow back, who knew they were that hairy?
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Hi Just a teen with a camera from South Africa I began this project on my 15th Birthday (hence the name "15 and beyond") I've been taking a...
