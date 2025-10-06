Sign up
Photo 388
Guitar
Hai, me from Dec 29th here.
I've been taking the photos, just keep forgetting to upload them. Since I've got nothing to do later, gonna try upload as many as I can.
I also got a new camera. A Fujifilm. It takes digital photos and Instax photos so expect a mix of those.
Glad to be back
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
2
0
Charlie takes pho...
@fa1ry_du5t
Hi Just a teen with a camera from South Africa A document of my daily life beginning on my 15th Birthday (hence the name "15 & Beyond") If...
403
photos
7
followers
12
following
110% complete
View this month »
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
403
Tags
guitar
,
music
,
instrument
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
oh wow - congrats on the new camera! i look forward to seeing what you do with it... great pov on this image, btw... nicely done!
December 29th, 2025
Charlie takes photos
@northy
Thank you, got it for Christmas! Getting a new camera has sort of brought the feeling from the first few months of the project back. Also funnily the photo angle was because I was having trouble propping my phone up on the side table so I gave up and used my pillow lol.
December 29th, 2025
