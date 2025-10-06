Previous
Guitar by fa1ry_du5t
Photo 388

Guitar

Hai, me from Dec 29th here.
I've been taking the photos, just keep forgetting to upload them. Since I've got nothing to do later, gonna try upload as many as I can.

I also got a new camera. A Fujifilm. It takes digital photos and Instax photos so expect a mix of those.

Glad to be back
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
oh wow - congrats on the new camera! i look forward to seeing what you do with it... great pov on this image, btw... nicely done!
December 29th, 2025  
Charlie takes photos
@northy Thank you, got it for Christmas! Getting a new camera has sort of brought the feeling from the first few months of the project back. Also funnily the photo angle was because I was having trouble propping my phone up on the side table so I gave up and used my pillow lol.
December 29th, 2025  
