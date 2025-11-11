Sign up
Previous
Photo 396
Lest We Forget
I know I'm bad at regularly updating this project (I take the photos, I just forget to upload them) but I wanted to put today's photo here for Rememberance Day
Some of the more observant will have noticed i have 2 poppies this year instead of 1. No special reason, I just wanted 2.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
1
1
Charlie takes pho...
@fa1ry_du5t
Hi Just a teen with a camera from South Africa I began this project on my 15th Birthday (hence the name "15 & Beyond")
Tags
poppy
,
rememberance day
,
lest we forget
Dorothy
ace
Well done.
Keep contributing.
November 11th, 2025
