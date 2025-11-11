Previous
Lest We Forget by fa1ry_du5t
Photo 396

Lest We Forget

I know I'm bad at regularly updating this project (I take the photos, I just forget to upload them) but I wanted to put today's photo here for Rememberance Day

Some of the more observant will have noticed i have 2 poppies this year instead of 1. No special reason, I just wanted 2.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Charlie takes pho...

@fa1ry_du5t
Hi Just a teen with a camera from South Africa I began this project on my 15th Birthday (hence the name "15 & Beyond") I've been taking a...
108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Well done.
Keep contributing.
November 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact