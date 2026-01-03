Previous
Sick in bed by fa1ry_du5t
Sick in bed

With malaria of all things
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

@fa1ry_du5t
Hi Just a teen with a camera from South Africa A document of my daily life beginning on my 15th Birthday (hence the name "15 & Beyond") If...
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
Oh nooooo! I’m so sorry to hear that…. I hope you feel better soon.
January 3rd, 2026  
