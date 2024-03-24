Previous
Day 84/366. Martyn Ware and me!

Day 84/366. Horrible pic of me but look, it's the legend Glenn Martyn Gregory Ware . Went to an event at Coles Corner with The Artist Taxi Driver and Martyn. Great art and fantastic politics. Martyn's manifesto was just what we need!
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
