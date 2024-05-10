Previous
Day 131/366. James Montgomery.
Day 131/366. James Montgomery.

Day 131/366. James Montgomery statue at the side of Sheffield Cathedral. Montgomery was a poet and hymn writer who moved from Scotland and settled in Sheffield.
