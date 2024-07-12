Previous
Day 194/366. Paradox Orchestra by fairynormal
185 / 365

Day 194/366. Paradox Orchestra

Day 194/366. Paradox Orchestra rehearsing for their tribute performance of Fleetwood Mac songs. I only caught one song but it was incredible.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise