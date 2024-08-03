Previous
Day 216/366. Osteoarthritis. by fairynormal
Day 216/366. Osteoarthritis.

Day 216/366. My bent, painful, arthritic hand.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
