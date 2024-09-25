Previous
Day 259/366. Tar Dish, an AI installation about groundbreaking research in agroecology. Part of Festival of the mind. by fairynormal
256 / 365

Day 259/366. Tar Dish, an AI installation about groundbreaking research in agroecology. Part of Festival of the mind.

Day 259/366. Tar Dish, an AI installation about groundbreaking research in agroecology. Part of Festival of the mind.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise